Despite recording most of Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases, Kuching unlikely to be placed under lockdown

KUCHING (Aug 19): Kuching, which has been recording most of the new Covid-19 cases in the state, is unlikely to be placed under a lockdown, according to a reliable source.

The source said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas would soon issue a statement on the issue.

Earlier today, SDMC had a meeting to discuss pandemic-related matters including a speculated lockdown for Kuching to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

For over a week, most of the new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state have been from Kuching District.

Yesterday, Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases with 557 cases, while the state had 1,403 cases overall.

This brought the state’s infections tally to 90,810 cases.