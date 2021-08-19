Don proposes Malaysia should not limit PM’s post to one particular race

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Federal Constitution does not stipulate that only those from a particular race can become the country’s prime minister, said Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law Assoc Prof Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

As such, he suggested the post should be open to those from other races.

“What is clearly mentioned in the Federal Constitution is that in order for anyone to become prime minister, such a person needs to seek for an election and become a member in the Parliament,” he said in a statement.

“Hopefully, one day in the future, Malaysia can take a bold step by giving chances to any suitable and capable individual from other races to become our Prime Minister. Malaysia is a multiracial country. As a multiracial nation, we are home to various races and ethnicities.”

He said in order to become prime minister, the person needs majority support from the Dewan Rakyat and then be considered by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Under Article 43 (1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution, it states that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is required to appoint a Cabinet to advise him in the exercise of his executive functions.

“He appoints the Cabinet in the following manner: ‘Acting in his discretion (See Article 40(2)(a)), he first appoints as Prime Minister a member of the Dewan Rakyat or House of Representatives who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the Dewan,” he cited.

According to him, this clearly indicates that race is not a requirement to become prime minister.

He stressed Malaysians must accept the reality that the country is a multiracial one.

“As a multiracial country, mutual respect and tolerance are very crucial. Without mutual respect and tolerance, Malaysia will certainly be heading towards destruction. It is very important for everybody to set aside any differences they might have and work together to ensure the progress of our country.

“Malaysians should be grateful that their society is multiracial and not just one single race. By having a multiracial society, it enables everybody to know, help each other and improve themselves to become a better person, to become a better society, and a successful nation.

“Just imagine, what will happen if there is only a single race occupying this planet — our life would be dull and meaningless,” he said.

He pointed out the racial tensions experienced in the United States.

“Endless protests and distrust which happens there make life very difficult for ordinary Americans. Though the United States of America is the most powerful and technologically advanced country on earth, yet they are unable to bring unity within their own multiracial society,” he said.

He added that as a multiracial country, conflict and misunderstanding could easily arise if we are not respectful and sensitive.