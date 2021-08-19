Dr Noor Hisham reminds Malaysians to adhere to SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has reminded Malaysians to adhere to the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), following the opening of more economic sectors.

In his tweet, Dr Noor Hisham also urged the public to avoid crowded and confined spaces, as well as to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“A reminder to all, many places are opening because of the economy and not because it is safe. Please keep that in mind, please wear a mask, double masks if possible, practise physical distancing and frequent hand washing. Avoid crowded and confined spaces. Stay safe and get vaccinated asap (as soon as possible),” he said.

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said with more than 50 per cent of the country’s adult population fully vaccinated as of yesterday, more restrictions in the social and economic sectors in Phase One states and onwards under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) would be eased from tomorrow, including dine-in for fully vaccinated individuals.

According to Muhyiddin, the matter was decided at the Special National Security Council (MKN) meeting which he chaired today to consider proposals by the MKN Special Technical Committee to ease more restrictions, especially for Phase One states.

Besides this, non-contact outdoor sports, recreational and leisure activities will now also be allowed but confined to only within the same district.

On Aug 15, the government agreed to allow 11 types of business activities in the trade and distribution sectors to resume operations under Phase One of the NRP. – Bernama