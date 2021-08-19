Dr Sim: More than half Covid-19 cases in Kuching yesterday were fully vaccinated

KUCHING (Aug 19): More than half of the 557 Covid-19 cases detected here yesterday were fully vaccinated individuals, said State Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said 314 of the total infections were fully vaccinated, while 28 others had received their first dose of the vaccine and 113 others were not eligible for vaccination.

“As many as 189 infections were linked to family clusters, 86 cases connected to workplace clusters, and 70 others to social clusters.

“A total of 362 cases from the total 557 were detected through close contact tracing in 126 locations all over Kuching,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

In Samarahan, Dr Sim said 213 cases of the total 228 infections reported there were linked to active case detection (ACD).

“While 25 cases were detected through close contact tracing in 13 locations, four others were symptomatic during testing,” he said.

Dr Sim said 207 cases of the total 247 reported in Serian were detected through close contact tracing in 69 locations.

He added that 53 of the cases reported in Serian were symptomatic during testing.

According to Dr Sim, 99.7 per cent of the Covid-19 infections fell under Category 1 and 2, which means the patients had no symptoms or mild symptoms.

He said even though Sarawak recorded four-digit cases at 1,403 yesterday, the utilisation of hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) beds remained low.

He also pointed out that most cases — over 95 per cent — were detected through close contact tracing and clusters rather than sporadic cases.

“We still need to be on alert but not to panic or resort to finger-pointing or politicking,” he appealed.