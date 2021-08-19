Duo arrested after drugs found hidden in food packet delivered to Kota Samarahan EMCO village

KUCHING (Aug 19): Two men were arrested by police yesterday after a food packet being delivered to Kampung Baru, Kota Samarahan – currently under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) – was found to have drugs hidden inside.

Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the suspects were the sender of the food packet and the person who claimed it at the EMCO roadblock set up at the village.

“Inside the food packet, police found eight packets of drugs believed to be syabu weighing a total of 20 grammes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to him, police personnel manning the roadblock became suspicious of the first suspect who claimed to be a food delivery person.

They then decided to check the contents of the food packet which uncovered the packets of drugs inside.

After the arrest, both suspects were brought to the district police headquarters for a drug test, which found the second suspect positive for methamphetamine.

The first suspect tested negative, said Sudirman.

The suspect, both aged 30, are being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.