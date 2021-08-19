Fisherman, son believed killed by lightning

KOTA KINABALU: A fisherman and his son were believed to have been killed by lightning near Pulau Dinawan in Kinarut on Wednesday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) First Admiral Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the body of 20-year-old Abdullah Mohd Nasir was found by fishermen around 6pm while Mohd Nasir Abdul Nasir, 62, is still missing.

“Initial report stated that both victims had gone to sea around 5.30am on Wednesday.

“We believed both victims were struck by lightning around 4pm before the body of Abdullah was discovered by other fishermen in the area,” said Mohd Rosli.

A search and rescue operation (SAR) was activated by MMEA at 8pm the same day.

The SAR has entered the second day covering an area of up to 50 nautical miles for the missing fisherman.

“We will continue the SAR for the missing fisherman with help from the marine police, the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Fire and Rescue Department,” said Mohd Rosli.

He reminded fishermen to take precaution when going to sea, especially during the rainy season.