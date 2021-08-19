Flood in Kedah claims three victims, three more missing

ALOR SETAR (Aug 19): Three victims were found dead in several locations around the Gunung Jerai area in Yan, which was hit by a flood following an upstream rush of water on Wednesday.

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said that, as of 1am today, three more victims are believed to be missing in an area in Titi Hayun.

“All three found dead were males, with one of them identified as having died in the landslide while on the way up to Gunung Jerai (and is known as) Shahruzi Mohamad, 53.

“His body has been brought down and the (search and rescue) operation will be continued,” he said in a message via WhatsApp early today.

He said the search and rescue operation was ended a short while ago and would resume at 8 am today.

In the incident, which occurred at about 5 pm yesterday, among the locations which were inundated following the upstream rush of water incident were areas at the foot of the mountain and those near rivers, namely Perigi, Teroi Bukit, Singkir, Kampung Permatang Keramat, Kampung Lubuk Boi, Pekan Yan Besar, Titi Teras, Kampung Acheh and Kampung Setoi. — Bernama