Former pol-sec backs Nanta as DPM, says Kapit MP has what it takes

KUCHING (Aug 19): Former Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi deserves to be entrusted with the role of deputy prime minister in the next government due to his vast experience and many accomplishments, said his former political secretary Lidam Assan.

Lidam said the six-term Kapit MP definitely had what it took to handle the role of deputy prime minister if given the opportunity.

“I fully support the appointment of Kapit MP Nanta as the Deputy Prime Minister, as proposed by many quarters including Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth Information chief Andy Lawrence,” he said in a statement.

Lidam opined it would be better if a Sarawakian was appointed to the role of DPM “to better understand the state’s landscape and for a more comprehensive development to be carried out” in Sarawak.

The appointment of a Sarawak-born for this post is timely, taking into account the inclusiveness of the role of all Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak MPs in the highest helm of the country’s governance, he said.

He added this would also provide the opportunity to execute a more targeted focus on the development of the two Borneo states to be in line with the progress in the peninsula.

“With the role of deputy prime minister being entrusted to Nanta, who has extensive experience in politics and rural issues, we are confident that the cooperation between the federal and state government of Sarawak can be amplified and strengthened to usher more development in the state, especially in the rural areas.”

During Nant’s stint as federal minister, Lidam said the Kapit MP had successfully helped the to obtain liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Regulatory Exemption in Sarawak; obtained permission for SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd to become an oil company in the state; and assisted in resolving petroleum sales tax issues involving Sarawak and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

“These achievements have been among the important milestones for the Sarawak government and we hope that more progress can be achieved if the post of deputy prime minister is entrusted to him (Nanta),” said Lidam.

It was recently reported that Andy, along with PRS Youth secretary Bit Surang and exco member Ramlie Likong, had issued a statement supporting Nanta to be offered the DPM post.