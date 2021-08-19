Four EMCO areas in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Four areas in Sabah will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Aug 21 until Sept 3 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They are Kampung Gambaron 1 and Ribu Bonus farm in Telupid, Cepat Wawasan 7000 farm housing and the Meridian Paitan farm housing in Beluran.

The EMCO at Kampung Baru Pasir Puteh and Kampung Wallace Bay in Pulau Sebatik, Sabah, will be extended until Sept 3.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at the workers’ housing for the Veetar palm oil factory in Tongod will end on August 20.