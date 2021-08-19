GPS failed Sarawakians by supporting Ismail Sabri as PM – Chong

KUCHING (Aug 19): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has failed the people of Sarawak yet again, this time with its decision to support Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said Chief Minister and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s response that his coalition would be leaving the decision of the new prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was a “pathetic attempt to pull the wool over Sarawakians’ eyes.”

“This is to give a misperception that GPS did not support Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as their choice of prime minister candidate when they actually did,” Chong said in a statement.

The Stampin MP said all doubts created by Abang Johari’s response to the media yesterday was quickly put to rest when 114 MPs were invited to the Istana Negara today to reconfirm their support for Ismail as the prime minister candidate.

“As the Palace has made it clear that only those who supported the candidate who had obtained the majority support will be invited to the Istana Negara to verify their support.

“Those who supported the candidate who did not obtain the majority support will not be invited to the Palace,” he said.

Chong believed that the 114 MPs supporting Ismail as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia would surely include the 18 MPs from GPS.

“Therefore, I call upon GPS not to use the name of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to ward off criticisms against GPS for choosing Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as the prime minister,” he said.

Chong said GPS has done the nation wrong with their support of Sabri as the next prime minister.

“For one, Datuk Seri Ismail has over the past one year proven to be a failure in the combat against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He was the person in charge of controlling the pandemic under the Emergency Ordinance and yet new infections and death cases in the country have increased tremendously under his charge,” he said, noting that despite Ismail’s failure, the senior politician was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister last month.

“Now with the support of GPS, he will be appointed as the Prime Minister,” he added.

He said that GPS had effectively enabled Umno to re-take the premier position of the country through their support of Ismail.

“Umno was the main political party which has systematically eroded the rights and special position of Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia.

“It was removed from the top post in Malaysia via the voters in the 2018 General Elections. Yet, now, with the support of GPS, Umno is now returned the Prime Minister post,” said Chong.

He also said that GPS has deprived an East Malaysian the chance to be the prime minister by supporting Ismail over Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“This is a great disservice to the people of both Borneo states and also a setback to our common struggle for greater autonomy for the two states,” he added.