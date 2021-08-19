GPS MPs attend audience with Agong on choice for PM

KUCHING (Aug 19): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs have been summoned for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today to ascertain their support for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next prime minister.

According to sources, some of the 18 MPs are meeting with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah via video conferencing from a hotel here.

Last night Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed to Malay Mail that MPs from parties aligned to Perikatan Nasional (PN) were summoned by the King.

“MPs heading to Istana Negara tomorrow: 10am GPS, 11am PPBM, 2pm Umno, 3pm Umno-BN, 4pm PAS,” Ahmad was quoted as saying.

He verified that the audience was to verify their support for Ismail Sabri, who is Bera MP.

This was also confirmed by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri have emerged as the main contenders to be the ninth prime minister.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as the eighth prime minister two days ago, saying he no longer believed he commanded the majority support in Parliament even though he had yet to undertake a confidence vote in the Lower House as he intended to do next month.