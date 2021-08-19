GPS MPs, Lubok Antu independent confirm choice for PM with Agong

KUCHING (Aug 19): A total of 17 Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs along with independent Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang confirmed their individual choice for prime minister with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong via video conferencing today from a hotel here.

Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, was the sole GPS MP to attend the audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in person at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

GPS parliamentary whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusuf said the meeting was to assure Al-Sultan Abdullah that the individual statutory declarations (SD) faxed to him yesterday were done based on the free will of the MPs.

“Eighteen of us were called individually and only one GPS MP (Tiong) was in Kuala Lumpur to meet the Yang di Pertuan Agong to verify the contents of our SDs,” he confirmed to the media after the video conferencing audience.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, also revealed all the MPs spoke with Al-Sultan Abdullah one by one.

The 19 MPs from Sarawak were among the 114 MPs from parties aligned with Perikatan Nasional (PN) nationwide summoned by the Agong to verify the content of their SDs.

The stand of other Sarawakian pro-PN MPs — Bersatu’s Datuk Ali Biju (Saratok) and Datuk Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo), as well as independent Julau MP Larry Sng — has yet to be ascertained.

However, Willie’s Facebook post today suggested that he and Ali are both in Kuala Lumpur.

Last night Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed to Malay Mail that MPs from parties aligned to PN were summoned by the King to verify their support for Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to take over from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in leading the country.

To achieve a simple majority government, the next prime minister requires 111 seats.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the candidate of choice for the Opposition.

Muhyiddin resigned as the eighth prime minister on Monday, saying he no longer believed he commanded the majority support in Parliament.