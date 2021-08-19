Ismail Sabri arrives at Istana Negara with other Umno MPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived at Istana Negara in a chartered bus at 1.16pm.

Barisan Nasional’s sole candidate to be the next prime minister was with Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin, Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Seri Halimah Sadique, Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah, Kuala Krau MP Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said, Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim, and several others.

Istana Negara summoned 114 federal lawmakers from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition to have an audience with the King to reconfirm their support for the BN candidate.

MORE TO COME