Judge furious as Najib skips 1MDB trial; his lawyer says Agong called for meeting of MPs today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): 1MDB trial Collin Lawrence Sequerah was not pleased when former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak failed to turn up at the High Court for the scheduled hearing this morning.

The 1MDB trial was scheduled to start at 9.30am today.

At about 9.40am when the judge entered the courtroom, Najib’s lawyer Rahmat Hazlan told the High Court that the defence team was only notified last night that their client, along with 113 other MPs, had been summoned to Istana Negara for an audience concerning the country’s future prime minister.

“So the King is to interview each MP one by one, my client is scheduled to leave from PWTC to the palace at 10.30am, we don’t know specifically what time he is scheduled to meet the King … but he is scheduled to leave at 10.30am from PWTC,” Rahmat said.

The judge responded, “He should have had the courtesy to come here first. Let me say in no uncertain terms, the King summoned MPs to the palace, of course he has to be there, be obedient to the King’s commands”.

Sequerah added, “But the newspaper reports I read said it’s going to be in batches. Your client better let me know from what time to what time. I want to know what time is his slot there, and after he meets the King, I want him back here and the trial to proceed. I may not even stop at 4pm today.”

The judge then gave Najib’s lawyers 10 minutes to find out and inform him on the time slot accorded to the Pekan MP’s audience at the palace. — Malay Mail