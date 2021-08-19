Lecturer creates innovation in online learning

KOTA KINABALU: A senior lecturer at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has created an innovation in the online teaching and learning (PdP) method due to the challenges encountered during the 1.0 Movement Control Order (MCO).

Marketing programme lecturer Haslinda Hasan from the UMS Business, Economy and Accountancy faculty created the innovation known as ASK 4K-Services Marketing to reduce the communication gap between her and her students during the PdP.

She said that the project was named ASK 4K- Services Marketing, based on the ASK model which stands for ‘Attitude’, ‘Skills’ and ‘Knowledge’.

Haslinda added that 4K referred to communication, collaborative, critical and creative, while Services Marketing is the name of the course she was handling.

According to her, the PdP applied the Nerstrom Transformative Learning Model by Norma Nerstrom (2014) which is a new model that is introduced based on the original theory of Jack Mezirow.

“The PdP course is quite unique because it is implemented on hybrid basis. Prior to the MCO, I taught at lecture halls face-to-face. After the MCO 1.0 was announced, both parties – myself as the deliverer and students as the recipients tried to get accustomed to the online learning.

“Aside from the large number of students, which creates gap in communication, there are also challenges in the assessment of the course in the form of group tasks since the students cannot meet face-to-face as before.

Nevertheless, the approach taken by the ASK 4K innovation has eased the processes.

Haslinda added that learning is carried out using platforms such as Zoom, Webex, Google Meets, Smartv3UMS and WhatsApp as well as Telegram.

“Using this approach, the students have to produce video as a team effort and show their cognitive achievement in terms of knowledge, understanding, analysis and assessment towards the course taught,” she said.

The project has won the gold award in the Virtual Innovation Teaching and Learning competition in 2021 organised by the Malaysia Association of Research and Education for Educators and Secondary School Principal Council for Hulu Langat for the national level.

The innovation also won the bronze medal during the National Innovation and Invention Competition Through Exhibition 2021 organised by Politeknik Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Jitra Kedah, recently.