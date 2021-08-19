Lorry driver sentenced to death for killing wife, baby girl

SHAH ALAM (Aug 19): The High Court here today sentenced to death a lorry driver after he was found guilty of murdering his wife and seven-month-old daughter five years ago.

Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa passed the sentence on Satvender Singh, 35, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of its case.

Satvender was charged with the murder of D. Kamaljit, 34 and his infant daughter, Ishilyn Kaur Sandhu at a double-storey terrace house in Taman Rawang Perdana 2, Rawang between 3.55 am and 4.15 am on April 14 2016.

In his ruling, Mohd Yazid said the accused’s alibi that he had gone out for breakfast at 3.55 am at a shop for an hour and a half before reaching the workplace at 5.44 am lacked continuity.

“The court finds that the accused was the last person at the scene of the incident and had left the place at 4.30 am after killing his wife and infant,” he said.

The court also rejected the defence case that the murders had been committed during a robbery that occurred through forced entry.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee prosecuted while the accused was represented by Datuk Rajpal Singh.

On July 17, 2020, the court ordered Satvender to enter his defence on the murder charge after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Speaking to reporters after the sentencing, Kamaljit’s younger sibling, who only wanted to be known as Riyaa, 36, said the family has been through painful and anxious moments while waiting for the outcome of the trial, which she added has seen justice served. – Bernama