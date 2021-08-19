Masing proposes a DPM post each for Sarawak, Sabah

KUCHING (Aug 19): The new Federal Cabinet should include two posts for deputy prime minister to be filled by an MP from Sarawak and another from Sabah, said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president said the proposal would acknowledge the Bornean states’ contributions to the country.

“An MP from the two eastern states of Borneo should be given a deputy prime minister position to recognise their contribution to the formation of this government and thus provide political stability,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

“If this happens, it will be the first time in Malaysia’s history that a deputy prime minister from Sarawak and Sabah is given. This indicates the two states are being recognised for their contributions to make Malaysia possible.”

Masing added should the post go to an MP from Sarawak, then Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should decide on the candidate.

This morning GPS MPs were summoned for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to ascertain their candidate for prime minister.

GPS parliamentary whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusuf confirmed 17 MPs from the coalition attended the audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah via video conferencing from a hotel here, along with independent Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang.

He also said Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing was the sole GPS MP to attend the audience in person at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.