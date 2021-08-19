MDDMC to ensure O&G industry players complete vaccination

MIRI (Aug 19): The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) will ensure that all oil and gas industry players in the division will receive the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines by end of this month.

In a press statement yesterday, it said the oil and gas industry contributed much to the country’s economy, and if their workers were affected by Covid-19 infection, the industry would be very much affected.

“The MDDMC views seriously the need to expedite the vaccination programme for the sector,” it said.

Earlier, Deputy State Secretary (Rural Transformation) Datu Ik Pahon Joyik who is also Sarawak Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) deputy chairman, visited the industry’s vaccination centre (PPVIN) in Lutong.

Accompanying him were state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is also minister in-charge of MDDMC, and Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mohd Mantali.