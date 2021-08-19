Petronas sponsors tertiary education for 301 SPM 2020 high achievers

KUCHING (Aug 19): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has sponsored the tertiary education of 301 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia 2020 high achievers at Universiti Teknologi Petronas and other leading local and foreign universities.

It had allocated more than RM120 million for the sponsorship this year under the Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP).

The sponsorship has also been extended to include disciplines such as Biochemistry, Business Administration (Marketing and Trading) as well Environmental Science to support Petronas’ cleaner energy and sustainability agenda.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Group Human Resource Management Farehana Hanapiah said despite the uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the corporation remained steadfast in investing in education and human capital development to ensure a sustainable pipeline of capable leaders and competent workforce.

“Petronas’ commitment to enrich our talent pool continues despite the current challenging global economic environment. It is an effort that we have been driving for the past 46 years. We believe in the power and value of education in uplifting lives and progressing the nation forward.

“We have tailored a number of development programmes for our students while they are in university as learning should not only be bound by the academic syllabus in the classroom. To enter the workforce, we expect them to be agile and adaptable, especially to challenges such as what we are currently going through,” Farehana said in a press statement.

This year’s PESP recipients were selected from more than 10,000 applicants across Malaysia.

Adhering to the Covid-19 movement restrictions, Petronas fully conducted the selection process online for the second consecutive year for all shortlisted candidates, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and state authorities.

Apart from academic achievement, PESP also emphasises on differentiated focus, critical skills and mindsets among its recipients, encouraging a culture that enables agility and innovation to prepare them for a fast-changing work landscape.

Since 1975, more than 37,000 Malaysians have benefited from the PESP with over RM3.3 billion worth of education sponsorships to pursue higher education in various disciplines at leading local universities as well as top institutions in Australia, Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.