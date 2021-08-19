Police arrest attendees of #Lawan candlelight vigil in Dataran Merdeka

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): About 31 people were arrested during a candlelight vigil organised by activist movement #Lawan in remembrance of Covid-19 victims at Dataran Merdeka tonight.

The police stopped the vigil after #Lawan organiser, Secretariat Solidariti Rakyat’s Ashraf Sharafi, finished reading a statement by the youth coalition at 8.30pm.

Two police trucks then transported about 17 men and 14 women to the Dang Wangi Police District Headquarters nearby, arriving at 8.40pm and 9pm.

The police did not disclose the reason for the arrests to the media. – MalayMail

