Police record Ebit Lew’s statement over allegations of sexual harasment

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Celebrity preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or better known as Ustaz Ebit Lew today gave his statement to the police to facilitate investigations into allegations of sexual harassment.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said investigations would continue until the police were satisfied enough to refer the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for advice and further action.

He also reminded all parties not to make any speculation and provocation or to circulate any material that could affect the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ebit when met by reporters said he gave full cooperation to the police to assist in the investigation over the allegations.

“It is an atrocious and extreme slander,” he said, adding that he would leave it to the police to carry out the investigation.

Ebit arrived at Bukit Aman at 9am and left the area at about 2pm. – Bernama