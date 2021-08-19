Sabah’s cases increase to 2,583

KOTA KINABALU: The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah increased to 2,583 on August 19, including 11.2 per cent from backlog cases.

Close contact screenings continued to contribute most of the daily cases with 1,503 (58.2%), while 686 cases (26.6%) are from symptomatic screenings and 123 (4.8%) were detected from existing clusters.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 37 individuals from Thursday’s cases were detainees.

“New cases in Kota Kinabalu dropped 119 today but the district still has the highest number of cases in Sabah, 475.

“Penampang recorded 302 new cases, 125 more cases compared to the previous day, Tawau 240, Sandakan 170, Tuaran 163, Sipitang 136, Keningau 125, Lahad Datu 121, Papar 118, Putatan 114, Beluran 71, Kota Belud 69, Kota Marudu 59, Kunak 50 and Tenom 48,” he said.

Kinabatangan recorded 40 new cases, Kudat 34, Telupid 32, Pitas 32, Nabawan 27, Tongod 25, Kuala Penyu 20, Ranau 19, Semporna 17, Kalabakan 17 and Tambunan 7.

No new cluster was recorded in the past 24 hours.

As of August 18, the state Health Department had vaccinated 25.8% of adult population in Sabah with two doses of vaccine while 48.4% have received their first dose.