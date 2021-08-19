Sarawak detects two more new Covid-19 clusters

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today declared two new community Covid-19 clusters, one each in Bau and Tatau which have recorded 67 cases.

SDMC said the Nanga Puti Cluster involved a longhouse in Nanga Puti, Tatau which had been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), while Jalan Bubut Sojak Cluster involved two households in Kampung Bobak Sajong and Kampung Bobak Sejinjang at Jalan Bubut Sojat in Bau.

The Nanga Puti Cluster has recorded 37 positive cases including the index case. Of these, 33 infections were among the new cases today.

A total of 49 individuals have been swab tested under this cluster and 12 others are awaiting their test results, said SDMC.

SDMC said Jalan Bubut Sojak Cluster had reported 25 infections including the index case out of 60 screened.

Nine others were still waiting for their lab test results.

Meanwhile, SDMC said three Covid-19 clusters – Po Ai, Sri Aman; Pagar Tebedu, Tebedu; and Jalan Teo Kui Ngo, Meradong – had ended after not reporting any new infections over the last 28 days.

At present, Sarawak has a total of 118 active Covid-19 clusters.

SDMC said 16 of the existing active clusters recorded a total of 62 new cases today.

The Bungey Cluster topped the most infections list with 37 cases followed by Mega Suai Cluster (4), Jalan Akses Cluster (3), Lubuk Bukut Cluster (3), Kampung Kakeng Cluster (3) and Kampung Tanjong Bako Cluster (2).

Other clusters that also reported one case each were Tembok Sri Aman 2 Cluster, Bunga Rampai Cluster, Jambatan Lemua Cluster, Sungai Serindak Cluster, Sungai Menok Cluster, Senibong Cluster, Jalan Airport Lama Cluster, Jalan Lembah Hijau Cluster, Kampung Bunga Cluster, and Tanjong Kibong 2 Cluster.

SDMC added that the remaining 101 active clusters did not report any new cases today.