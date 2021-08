SDMC: 10 more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has announced 10 more localities in the state placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since yesterday.

Rh Patrick Andin Uli, Sg Serakit in Sebauh, Rh Machau, Nanga Kampung, Engkelili in Lubok Antu and Edwin Engkulau Jelani’s residence, Nanga Belungai in Tatau have been placed under EMCO since yesterday until Aug 31.

From today, Rh Berayun, Sg Nansang Tugong in Pakan and Rh Achi, Sungai Baladian in Julau are under EMCO until Sept 4.

Those that will be placed under EMCO from tomorrow (Aug 20) until Sept 2 are Kampung Sg Maong in Kuching, Kampung Hilir Maludam and Kampung Pusa in Pusa, Kampung Sibuluh & Kampung Nowang in Bau, and Pig Farming Area in Simunjan.

SDMC said the enforcement of EMCO in four other localities in Sri Aman had been extended until Aug 24.

They were Rh Joseph Enja, Kampung Bangkong Asal, Pantu; Rh Laham, Bangkong, Pantu; Rh Faizal, Engkeramut; and Rh Gunong, Samak, Undop.

SDMC added that the EMCO enforced at Kampung Bintawa Tengah and Ulu in Kuching will also be extended from tomorrow (Aug 20) until Sept 2.

Meanwhile, EMCO at five localities in Kabong, Bintulu and Simunjan has ended today, SDMC said.

They are Kampung Sessang in Kabong, in Bintulu – Engkabang Angang’s residence, KM23 Jalan Bintulu-Miri, Hock Peng Realty workers’ quarters and Sim Swee Joo workers’ quarters, Jalan Sg Nyigu, and Kampung Jirok in Simunjan.