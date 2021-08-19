SDMC may consider lockdown for Kuching to stop rising Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Aug 19): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is meeting at 11am today to discuss Covid-19 pandemic-related matters.

It is believed that this could include a lockdown here to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections.

The meeting was announced in a media chat group but no details were given.

At the time of writing, The Borneo Post has been unable to confirm the agenda of the meeting, including with SDMC advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

For over a week, most of the new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak have been from Kuching District.

Yesterday, Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases with 557 cases, while the state recorded 1,403 cases overall.

This brought the state’s infections tally to 90,810 cases.