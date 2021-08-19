Shell partners MRC, Mercy M’sia to support Covid-19 relief, recovery efforts

KUCHING (Aug 19): Shell Malaysia yesterday announced a partnership with the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) and Mercy Malaysia to provide critical relief and assistance for vulnerable communities impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

These efforts are seen as giving urgent support to the national healthcare system in vaccination and other long-term recovery efforts, said Shell in a press release.

Shell is donating a combined total of approximately RM4.2 million to MRC and Mercy Malaysia as part of the company’s Disaster Relief Donation Plan.

This brings the total amount that Shell has spent for Covid-19 related initiatives in Malaysia since the pandemic began to approximately RM8.6 million.

“Ensuring all at-risk and vulnerable are adequately protected against the virus is a humanitarian imperative, since they are less resilient to respond and recover from the pandemic compared to more resourced communities.

“MRC’s aim is to provide care and relief assistance to at risk and vulnerable communities. Shell’s donation will help the programmes we’ve crafted to really meet our objectives of leaving no one behind in all our efforts,” said MRC national chairperson Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, in the press release.

On Malaysia experiencing a recent surge in Covid-19 infections, which continues to add pressure on the national healthcare system, Mercy Malaysia president Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Mohd Perdaus said the Covid-19 pandemic has provided a steep learning experience for Mercy Malaysia.

“We are compelled to think outside the box and expand our capacity to create, innovate and evolve as a civil society organisation.

“With Shell’s donation, Mercy Malaysia will be able to activate our Covid-19 Pandemic Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan which will complement the government’s efforts in mitigating the health crisis nationwide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Country chairman of Shell Malaysia, Ivan Tan said Shell has been growing together with communities in Malaysia for 130 years and they are committed to help where they could.

“We hope that our donation will provide support to our healthcare sector and some relief for the less fortunate in our communities.

We are grateful for this opportunity to scale up and continue the vital services being offered by the MRC and Mercy Malaysia to help accelerate our nation’s recovery from this pandemic,” he said.

Shell Malaysia’s latest donation of RM4.2 million to MRC and Mercy Malaysia will support medical front-liners to provide care and treatment and effectively manage growing numbers of Covid-19 patients via measures including mobilising support from volunteers with clinical experience who can support different phases of the patient care process; training other staff members and providing remote care; as well as ensuring availability of psychosocial support teams for staff members.

Others include setting up expanded health facilities for the provision and supplies of medical equipment, drugs, and clinical supplies to respond effectively, including high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) and other consumables such as oxygen tubings, finger probe pulse oxymeter, and provision of FDA approved oxygen generators.

Besides that, Shell Malaysia’s donation will also support national efforts to achieve herd immunity in Malaysia by accelerating vaccination/immunisation programmes.

This includes providing ambulances services, sick bay, and other essential support for various PPV vaccination centres nationwide; mobilising volunteer teams to conduct door-to-door vaccinations, focusing on the bedridden, disabled, and sick people who are unable to go to designated centres for their vaccine shots; and deploying mobile vaccination campaigns for vulnerable and at-risk populations like the undocumented or stateless migrants, homeless, indigenous, and other groups residing in rural areas.

It also includes support community programmes for both immediate relief and building long-term resilience via measures including providing immediate food aid and care packages to those who have lost their source of income due to the pandemic; income-generating projects and skills training for refugees and migrant groups to sell their merchandise either via online marketplace and/or setting up physical shops; and grants worth up to RM10,000 to support single mothers in earning sustainable income with guidance, training and additional support from volunteers.

Shell’s collaboration with MRC and Mercy Malaysia covers states in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah.

The statement also said these efforts are undertaken in the spirit of cross-sector collaboration or a ‘whole-of-society’ approach in the fight against Covid-19.

For more information on how Shell is supporting Malaysian communities in responding and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, visit https://www.shell.com.my/covid19.