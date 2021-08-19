SMEs must exercise caution as more economic sectors reopen – Samenta

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (Samenta) has urged all small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to exercise caution as they reopen their businesses.

Samenta central and policy and government relations chairman Datuk William Ng said SMEs must follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly and take their own preventive actions.

“For example, while the latest announcement allows fully vaccinated patrons and those who accompany them to dine-in, restaurants can still opt to only provide take-away or limit to fully vaccinated adults if they so choose,” he said in a statement.

The association also welcomed the announcement by the Caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for further relaxation of the economic sector, including night markets and dine-in in restaurants and clubhouses.

“This is a timely respite for both businesses and consumers, and a good sign that the economy is nearing an inflection point.

“However, many of our members in the retail and food and beverage sectors remain cautious about reopening their businesses, especially over the responsibility for the actions and compliance by customers,” Ng added.

Meanwhile, Samenta has suggested to allow the reopening of all sectors of the economy when 80 per cent of the population in each state has been fully immunised and not a multi-phase approach that is creating confusion for businesses and already overworked enforcement agencies. – Bernama