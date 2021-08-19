Three more districts in Sarawak become red zone – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 19): Three more districts in Sarawak have been classified as red zones today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed in today’s Covid-19 update.

SDMC said the previously orange zone districts Kapit and Kanowit have been classified as red zone districts after recording 41 and 50 local infections respectively in the past 14 days.

The other district was Belaga which was previously a yellow zone. It had recorded 50 local infections in the past two weeks, said SDMC.

The other red zone districts in the state were Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu, making it a total of 24 to date.

Meanwhile, SDMC said Beluru has reverted to an orange zone district after recording 33 local infections in the past 14 days, joining Song and Meradong districts.

All in all there were eight yellow zone districts, including Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau and Lawas.

The state now has five green zone districts with the addition of Tanjung Manis which had no new local infections in the past two weeks.

The other four were Daro, Matu, Marudi and Limbang.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone while one to 20 local infection cases recorded in a district over a two-week period are classified as yellow zone. Districts with 41 and more cases will be designated as red zones while those with 21 to 40 cases are classified as orange zones.