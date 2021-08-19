Time is right for East Malaysian to hold DPM’s post, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Aug 19): It is now apt and timely for an East Malaysian to hold the post of deputy prime minister, opined Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“I personally feel that the time is ripe for a DPM post to be allocated to an MP from East Malaysia. This is because East Malaysia has contributed so much to the development of Malaysia through resources, economy, and stability. Good recognition by way of a DPM post is very appropriate,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth was among the voices calling for an East Malaysia deputy prime minister, with Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi even being suggested as suitable for the job.

On another matter, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president said the people should wait for the official announcement by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the choice of the next prime minister instead of speculating over it.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be making the decision on who will be the next PM after getting feedback from MPs. I am sure a capable person would be given that confidence by the MPs to lead Malaysia. We just need to wait for His Majesty’s announcement and that decision must be respected,” he said.

He opined the next government should be a coalition of parties from all over Malaysia as no single party has a clear majority in Parliament.

“Perikatan Nasional (PN), Muafakat Nasional (MN), or even Barisan Nasional (BN) are coalitions of the past and parties that form the new government should not address themselves as PN, MN, or even BN,” Abdul Karim said.

He said lessons learnt from the leadership crisis at federal level include that the federal government must be fair even to the Opposition and politicians should be more reasonable not to hijack the government.

No government with a slim majority can move forward if they keep being harassed and run down, he said.

He called on all parties, be they from the government or the Opposition, to put aside their differences and pool together their resources to battle the immediate problems facing the nation, particularly the Covid-19 pandemic and economic slowdown.

“Do not try to hijack or change the government halfway through its term unless the government has totally failed.

“The government of the day should be fair to the opposition MPs and state assemblyman too. They (Opposition elected representatives) must be accorded funds to service their constituencies,” he said.

Abdul Karim added social media must be controlled and improper usage to defame Rulers, leaders, government, and opposition should be curbed.

“We have to move forward,” he said.