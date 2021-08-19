Ultraman hands out Jalur Gemilang flags to motorists

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 19): Motorists passing the roadblock at Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway today were pleasantly surprised to receive Jalur Gemilang flags from a man dressed in an Ultraman costume.

Mohamad Syukur Mohd Patthi, 27, who donned the Ultraman costume, said he did so because he wanted to cheer people up, especially frontliners who were working at the roadblock.

“I became Ultraman today to distribute flags to the public here at the roadblock so they would fly the Jalur Gemilang during this National Month and at the same time, cheer up frontliners on duty here,” he said after distributing the flags today.

Besides him, Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong and Penang Information Department director Dr Haniff Hassan were also on hand to distribute flags to motorists.

He said besides conducting checks at the roadblock, police personnel also handed out 200 flags to the public in conjunction with this month’s National Day celebrations. – Bernama