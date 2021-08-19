Young agropreneur grant for youths wanting to venture into agriculture

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 19): Youths who have just ventured or have never ventured into agriculture could apply for a grant under the Young Agropreneur Programme from today, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Secretary-General, Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid.

“The giving of the grant, however, is subject to certain conditions set forth, included attending the stipulated technical course,” she said when officiating at the virtual [email protected] Agropreneur Programme 2021 today.

Previously, the Young Agropreneur Programme grant was only given to youths who had already ventured into agriculture and to add value to their agriculture projects.

The Young Agropreneur Programme was introduced in 2016 to assist young people involved in the agrofood sector raise their income through increased productivity, quality, technology and innovation, as well as market competitiveness.

Haslina said MAFI had allocated RM131.8 million under the programme which had benefited 7,406 agropreneurs since it was launched.

She said that for this year, MAFI had allocated RM15 million for the programme with the target of 750 young agropreneurs receiving the benefit, and until last July, the grant applications from 498 individuals involving a sum of RM9.9 million had been approved.

“They are expected to contribute RM29.8 million to the country through the economic spin-offs, helping the local economy and income target of at least RM5,000 per month after receiving the grant.

‘Through this programme too, MAFI can rejuvenate the agriculture sector as the data shows that about 15 per cent of youths in this country are involved in this sector,” she added. – Bernama