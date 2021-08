12 areas in Sabah under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Twelve areas in Sabah will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Aug 22 to Sept 4 to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

They are Kampung Kulambai, Kampung Kulambai Kupang, Kampung Kulambai Dundau, Kampung Labuan, Kampung Ambong Tolus and Kampung Tugusan in Kota Belud.

The Cantawan farming house, the Silabukan and Lestari housing, Felda Sahabat 48 in Lahad Datu as well as Kampung Tangkuyan in Tongo will also go under EMCO.

In Tawau, Taman Millenium and Taman Kinabutan Ria will be placed under similar restrictions.

The EMCO at Bandar Sinsuran, University Condominium Apartment Phase 2 and Kepayan low-cost housing will be extended until Sept 4.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Kampung Lohan 1 in Ranau will end on August 21.