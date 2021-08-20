2,738 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,738 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, including 9.02% of backlog cases.

Close contact screening of 1,616 people (59%) was the largest contributor to the daily cases, followed by the symptomatic screening of 654 people (23.9%) and existing clusters of 172 people (6.3%).

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu district still had the highest number of cases, 454 down slightly from the previous day.

Penampang’s cases rose by 26 to 328, Sandakan 236, an additional 66 and Tuaran jumped to 235, an increase of 72 cases.

Tawau dropped slightly to 225 but Sipitang went up 45 to 181. Other districts that recorded three figures were Papar 138 and Putatan 104.

Ranau added 75 cases to 94, Lahad Datu 94 (down 27), Keningau 83 (down 42), Kinabatangan 74 (up 34) and Tongod up 33 to 58

One new cluster was recorded in the past 24 hours — Kluster Sawit Sukau, involving Kinabatangan and Lahad Datu districts.

For the vaccination rate, 26.9% of Sabah adult population have been fully vaccinated.

About half of eligible Sabahans (50.3%) have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.