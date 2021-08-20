Bukit Aman confirms search at Ebit Lew’s residence in alleged sexual harassment probe

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Police confirmed having conducted a search at the residence of well-known preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said it was conducted to facilitate investigation after the police recorded his statement.

“It is a normal process to complete investigation of the case,” he said when contacted today.

Ebit was summoned to Bukit Aman yesterday to record his statement over an allegation of sexual harassment.

The case is investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act. ― Bernama