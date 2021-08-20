Car catches fire after running into kerb outside Bintulu police station

SIBU (Aug 20): A car caught fire after it hit the kerb in front of the Bintulu police station one-stop centre at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn this morning.

The driver managed to escape from the car, but suffered burns to his thighs and knees.

He was later brought to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said after receiving a report at 8.21am, eight firefighters were sent to the scene.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the car was already completely engulfed by the fire,” said the statement.

Firefighters used water from the fire engine tank to fight the flames.

The fire was completely extinguished by 8.40am.

The actual cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.