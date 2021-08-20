Cop claims trial to accepting bribes totalling RM7,000 in Simunjan

KUCHING (Aug 20): A policeman with the rank of sergeant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of accepting bribes totalling RM7,000.

Judge Steve Ritikos allowed Ahmad Zhafri Mohd Ibrahim, 31, to be released on RM10,000 bail (not deposited) in two local sureties.

The court also set Sept 6 for further mention of the case, while the trial was set for Dec 13-17.

According to the first charge, Ahmad Zhafri, who worked at the Simunjan police headquarters, allegedly accepted a bribe of RM3,500 from a 39-year-old man on July 23, 2018 at around 12.57pm at the Simunjan District Council Open Air Food Court.

He was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

According to the second charge, the accused also allegedly accepted a bribe of RM3,500 from the same man on July 18, 2018, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, at the Simunjan District traffic investigation department.

He was charged under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC 2009, which is punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act.

Ahmad Zhafri was allegedly bribed not take action on the man, who had committed an offence under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Nur Nisla Abdul Lafif prosecuted the case, while the accused was represented by counsel Fadzillah Osman.