Cops nab teen in illegal gambling raid

KUCHING (Aug 20): The police have arrested a 19-year-old male for alleged involvement in online illegal gambling during a raid under Ops Dadu this afternoon.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan in a statement today said a team from the Padawan District police headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted the raid at a coffee shop in Batu Kawa here at around 2.20pm.

“The 19-year-old male was found sitting at the premises’ counter, and the raiding team arrested the suspect on suspicion of being involved in online gambling. The team also seized a mobile phone and RM100 cash from the suspect.

“The suspect also admitted that he works as an online gambling seller,” he added.

Supt Aidil said the suspect also had prior criminal record under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The case is being investigated under the same Section of the Act.