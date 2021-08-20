Covid-19: Kuching tops list with 1,601 new cases out of 2,548 statewide

KUCHING (Aug 20): Kuching remains on top of the list with over 60 per cent or 1,601 new Covid-19 cases out of Sarawak’s new record high of 2,548 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Despite so, no deaths were recorded in the state today, making the death toll remained at 495.

To date, the state recorded a total of 94,564 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The last time Sarawak recorded a new high in Covid-19 infections was Aug 16 with 1,566 cases, and the highest daily fatalities was nine on May 29.

Today, SDMC said, while Kuching was the only district reporting four-digit cases, 99.96 per cent of the new infections fell under Category 1 and 2, or no symptoms and mild symptoms respectively.

Only one out of the total 2,548 new cases were Category 5, SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

