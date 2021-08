Covid-19: Sarawak records new high of 2,548 cases, nationwide 23,564

KUCHING (Aug 20): Sarawak registered a new record high of 2,548 Covid-19 cases today, placing it third right behind Selangor’s 6,974 and Sabah’s 2,738 cases out of 23,564 nationwide.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said this brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases to date at 94,564, out of nationwide 1,513,024.

Kedah meanwhile recorded 1,932 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,652), Penang (1,523), Johor (1,323), Kelantan (1,281), Perak (1,248), Melaka (610), Negeri Sembilan (608), Terengganu (521), Pahang (517), Perlis (64), Putrajaya (24) and Labuan (1).