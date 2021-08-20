Covid-19: Song becomes Sarawak’s 24th red zone district

KUCHING (Aug 20): Song District has been declared a Covid-19 red zone after reporting 41 local transmissions in the last 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update said the number of red zones in the state is now at 24.

Kanowit meanwhile reverted to an orange zone from red after 33 local transmissions were recorded from the district in the last 14 days.

While Sarawak now has three Covid-19 orange zone districts, the number of yellow and green zone districts stood at eight and five respectively.

The Ministry of Health categories a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.