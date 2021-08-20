Cuepacs Sarawak supports postponing school reopening to October

KUCHING (Aug 20): The Congress Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak agrees that face-to-face Teaching and Learning (PdP) should be postponed to October.

Its chairman Omar Bahrein Unin expressed his support due to the Covid-19 situation especially at southern zone of Sarawak which high number of positive cases reported daily.

“This situation is very worrying as Covid transmission in this zone has spread to almost all districts, remote and scattered villages. Delta Variant which is known to spread rapidly is worrying not only to students but also the general public if school reopens in September,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He added that central and northern zones is relatively under control, Cuepacs Sarawak was of the opinion that reopening of schools be postponed to avoid any unpredictable situations.

“However, if areas in other zones are safe, Cuepacs Sarawak leave it to the government to decide whether to reopen the schools earlier,” he said.

He added that Cuepacs Sarawak sympathised with students forced to follow Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) and understood their various constraints, difficulties and shortcomings.

“We hope parents and teachers will continue to play their important role in educating the children. We also hope that working parents manage their time well and attend to their children’s learning,” he said.