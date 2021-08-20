DPM should be from Sarawak, says Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the Deputy Prime Minister post should be given to Sabah and Sarawak.

However, he said that since Sarawak has the most contribution, the candidate should be from there.

As for who he felt would be suitable for the position from Sarawak, Dr Jeffrey replied that it didn’t matter to him.

He said this reporters at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Jeffrey expressed confidence that the political turmoil at the central government will not have a negative impact on Sabah.

He said that usually, when change occurs at the centre, it spills over to the states.

“This is one reason why we voted for the Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob), so that it will not spill to the states and remain at the centre,” he said.

Jeffrey who is also Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Minister as well as the president of STAR, added that his confidence stems from talks with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) that are held often.

“Because of that we are confident that there will be no negative impact on what happened at the central government to Sabah,” he said.

Jeffrey also said that he was confident Umno Sabah would not shake the status quo.

“I was with him (Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, chairman of Umno Sabah) … He wants to maintain the State Government,” said Jeffrey.

He also told reporters that his party STAR was supportive of Ismail Sabri.

Earlier during the press conference, Jeffrey said he

hoped that the new cabinet will also consider or focus on issues related to Sabah and Sarawak, especially on our rights which are enshrined in the constitution and MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963).

“After this I hope there is no more political turmoil and complaints against the PM until the dissolution of the parliament and the mandate given to the rakyat to vote in the next election.”