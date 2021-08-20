GPS backbenchers accuse PH of continuing to play blame game

KUCHING (Aug 20): Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been accused of continuing to play the blame game after failing to be consistent with its choice of candidate for prime minister.

“PH has not been consistent over which one of its leaders should be in the running for the top job, resolving it by betting on all its horses,” the Gabungan Parti Sarawak Backbenchers Club (GPSBBC) said in a statement today.

The club claimed as such PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, could only resort to blaming GPS.

“What Chong and the DAP is doing is blaming GPS for their own failures and infighting in PH.”

The club was reacting to Chong’s recent statement accusing GPS of costing Malaysia its chance of having the first East Malaysian prime minister as the coalition did not support Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal for the post.

“We would like to ask Chong if it is the position of DAP Sarawak to support Shafie seeing as the Semporna MP already withdrew from the race for premiership to make way for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“As far as the public is concerned, who did DAP, PKR, and Amanah, and other PH allies support as prime minister nominee? Was it Shafie Apdal?”

The club asked the Opposition front had indeed supported Shafie, then why did Anwar emerge as the sole PH prime minister candidate.

“Wasn’t it the decision of PH to nominate Anwar and never Shafie? If such was the case, then why blame GPS?” GPSBBC asked.

GPS’ 18 MPs confirmed their individual choice for prime minister with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday.