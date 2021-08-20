GPS backbenchers congratulates Ismail Sabri on becoming PM

KUCHING (Aug 20): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Club (GPSBBC) chairperson Aidel Lariwoo congratulated Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the 9th Prime Minister today.

He said in a statement representing GPSBBC that he was confident in Ismail Sabri’s abilities in leading the nation amid these turbulent times.

“We hope that with his leadership, we are able to combat the raging Covid-19 pandemic as well as facilitate economic recovery.

“We call on all Malaysians to give Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri the chance to form his Cabinet and the lead the government and for other political parties stop politicking and play their role in aiding Malaysia’s recovery from Covid-19,” said the Sadong Jaya assemblyman.

He said GPSBBC also hoped that the new federal government would now be more united and have the people’s best interest at heart.

“This is along with continuing the work of the previous government in returning Sarawak’s rights as enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Federal Constitution and the Inter-Government Committee (IGC) Report 1962,” said Aidel.

At the same time, the he said, the club would also fully support the decision by GPS coalition led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari to support Ismail Sabri, which helped stabilised the political situation in the nation.

Aidel also thanked the previous Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government which had delivered to the people Sarawak – protecting the state’s interests and ensuring development in these shores.