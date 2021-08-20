GPS supporting Ismail Sabri as PM akin to circumvention of 2018 election results – DAP man

KUCHING (Aug 20): The decision by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to support Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister is akin to a circumvention of the election results on May 9, 2018, opined special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman, Michael Kong Feng Nian.

He said the people voted against Umno during the 14th General Elections, and the people should always remember that at the end of the day, GPS is a party doing all of Umno’s biddings in Sarawak.

“GPS may have rebranded itself from BN Sarawak, but a leopard never changes its spots.

“Just weeks ago, Lo Khere Chiang (Batu Kitang state assemblyman) had the cheek to ask DAP Sarawak to declare its stance about a hypothetical scenario of co-operating with Umno.

“Not only GPS is always in partnership with Umno, recently GPS has chosen to side with PAS as well. This has been confirmed today when all the GPS MPs are reported to have supported PN’s nominee, Ismail Sabri’s bid to be the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“It is time for GPS leaders particularly those from SUPP to break their silence on the recent statutory declarations signed in support of Umno’s Ismail Sabri,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Kong added recent events had allowed GPS to rewrite history by supporting Shafie Apdal as a Prime Minister candidate.

“With Shafie Apdal helming the country coupled with his desire to enforce MA63 for Sabah, it was the perfect opportunity for Sarawak to support a leader who has the will to achieve a common goal. However, as lamented by Shafie, GPS refused to support his bid.

“Questions are aplenty particularly whether GPS is indeed serious about getting back our rights pursuant to MA63 or are they just interested in embarking on another shopping trip to London?,” he said.