Hawkers to receive BKSS 6.0 in next few weeks

KUCHING (Aug 20): Special grants under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 6.0 for hawkers will be given in the next few weeks.

Jong Yean Pin of SUPP Kuching branch said since the implementation of BKSS 6.0 in June, many eatery operators asked when they would be receiving the special grant.

“The special grant shall be given to successful applicants (for those who have not received the grant) in August via Sarawak Pay for those who submitted from June 1 to 30.

“After checking with the relevant department in MBKS, we are pleased to inform that the special grants will be released to everyone in the next few weeks. So please be patient,” he said after visiting Song Kheng Hai Hawkers Centre Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he said feedbacks received from those who have received the grant that it (grant) had come timely to ease their difficulties in this trying time.

“That’s good to hear, and at the same time, I will be checking on the situations in other businesses like barbers, market stall operators in Padungan as well,” he said.