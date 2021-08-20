Ismail Sabri appointed Malaysia’s 9th PM

KUCHING (Aug 20): Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been appointed as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister.

In a statement today, Istana Negara said Ismail Sabri will be sworn in at 2.30pm tomorrow.

According to the statement, the appointment was made with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Ismail Sabri, 61, who is former deputy prime minister and Umno vice-president, was appointed following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister on Aug 16 after he failed to command the majority support of the Members of the Dewan Rakyat.

