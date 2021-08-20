Ling says Rulers will need to examine support for Ismail Sabri to avoid further political turmoil

MIRI (Aug 20): The Conference of Rulers meeting scheduled for 2.30pm today will need to examine support for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling.

He said this is to avoid the Yang di-Pertuan Agong from being dragged into another round of political turmoil should a weak government be formed.

According to him, the support of 114 MPs for Ismail Sabri is questionable as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said yesterday the coalition would only back the Umno vice-president if his Cabinet is clean and free of those facing court trials.

As such Ling said he agreed with former Bar Council chairperson Ambiga Sreenevasan that PN’s conditional support for the Bera MP should not be considered valid.

“Not only PN but GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) as well when its chief (Datuk Patinggi) Abang Johari (Tun Openg) said openly they leave it to the wisdom of the King,” Ling said in a statement.

According to him, statutory declarations must be unequivocal, unqualified, and unconditional so having conditions attached has raised doubts whether Ismail Sabri really did have the support of the MPs.

Ling claimed there is a possibility of history repeating itself as Ismail Sabri’s new government, if he is appointed, could experience the same fate as Muhyiddin’s PN.

Pakatan Harapan is pushing for chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the next prime minister with the support of 105 MPs.