Malaysia will continue to suffer under Ismail Sabri, says PSB MP

KUCHING (Aug 20): Parti Sarawak Bersatu MP for Selangau, Baru Bian said Malaysians will continue to suffer with the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the ninth Prime Minister.

He claimed that Ismail Sabri has been proven to be an indecisive and weak leader, with many instances in the past as proof.

“Sadly for Malaysians, his track record shows that he is a racist, one instance being when he asked Malays to boycott Chinese businesses.

“His politically motivated Malay Digital Malls failed badly as they were born not out of business sense and acumen, but because of racist objectives. His appointment does not give hope to Malaysians, and foreign investors will continue to stay away from Malaysia,” said Baru in a statement tonight.

Moreover, he said, Ismail Sabri, who was supported by those that brought down the former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, including the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, would not be able to take decisive action because he would be under pressure from Bersatu who held the balance of power during the previous administration.

Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, said the tension and tussle between Bersatu and Umno does not engender any confidence that Ismail Sabri’s government would be any more stable than Muhyiddin’s.

He pointed out that currently, Malaysia has been fighting several severe battles – mounting Covid-19 infections and deaths, an overwhelmed and fatigued medical system, increasing incidents of despair and suicides among our people, rising joblessness, thousands of folding businesses, a moribund economy and a citizenry that has suffered nearly two years of an incompetent and bloated cabinet’s irrational and ad hoc response to the pandemic.

“Malaysians were desperate for change but once again, had their hopes dashed. For Sarawakians, we have to face the ignominy of GPS being the factor that pushed Ismail Sabri into the prime ministership.

“The question needs to be asked – does GPS hold to any principles in their ideology? In 2018, when UMNO lost the elections, the then Sarawak BN abandoned BN and formed their own coalition called GPS.

“Now, they are happy to support an UMNO tainted by corruption and kleptocracy, and PAS with their dangerous and divisive racial and religious bigotry. What hypocrisy.

“It is no wonder that West Malaysians see Sarawak as an obstacle in their aspiration for change,” said Baru.

He added that some people wished that Sarawak would leave the federation, but it was a shame that GPS had allowed itself to be used again by Umno, Bersatu and PAS.

“What does it benefit them to get into bed with the corrupted kleptocrats and religious bigots? Sarawakians should think very hard about the people we choose to represent us in Parliament.

“We must rise up and demand better leaders with clear principles who will reflect the decency and goodness that Sarawakians are known for.

“The elections are drawing near. It could be the last opportunity for us to save our country from ruin in the hands of incompetent and self-serving opportunists,” said Baru.