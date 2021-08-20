More places opening up, but conditions still not safe, reminds Dr Noor Hisham 

KUCHING (Aug 20): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has reminded all Malaysians that the Covid-19 situation is still not safe although more and more places have opened up.

He pointed out that the reopening of places is connected to economic considerations following prolonged closures due to the pandemic.

“A reminder to all, many places are opening up because of the economy and not because it is safe,” he said in a Facebook post.

In light of rising Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham appealed to all to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities to break the chain of infection.

He said there is no reason for the people to take the pandemic lightly even if they have been fully vaccinated.

“Please keep that in mind, please wear a mask, double mask if possible with a face shield, practise physical distancing, and frequent hand washing.

“Avoid crowded and confined spaces. Stay safe and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Fortunately for us, the vaccine works even against the Delta variant,” he pointed out.

Dr Noor Hisham called on Malaysians not to let their guard down as the country’s fight against Covid-19 continues.

“Hence, we have to comply with all the SOPs and neither can we continue to close down our economy. We must step up our enforcement too.

“Not easy to strike the right balance between health and economy, lives and livelihood. Please help us to help you,” he added.

Yesterday, Malaysia posted a new record high of 22,948 cases, bringing the infections tally in the country to 1,489,460.

Malaysia first broke the 20,000-mark on Aug 5 with 20,596 cases and the lowest number of cases recorded between Aug 5 and yesterday (Aug 19) was 17,236 on Aug 9.